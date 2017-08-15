Watch Reading v Aston Villa Live Stream, Leeds v Fulham from the Championship tonight

Two clubs with Premier League history face each other tonight as Reading take on Aston Villa from the Madejski Stadium, with both sides looking for their first win of the new season (KO 19:45).

The Championship is only a few weeks old, but already this looks like a must win game for either of these two ex Premier League clubs following a disastrous opening couple of fixtures.

After two Championship games it is far too early to judge any team’s performance, but two things that Reading and Aston Villa have in common is that they are struggling to score and are under performing.

Both clubs have played two games, with a heavy defeat and a draw coming for both of them and they will be looking to this game for a chance to redeem their start.

Many people have tipped Aston Villa up for promotion this season, and Reading too are expected to go well, with a top half finish their aim. However, both have disappointed so far and need a spark to liven them up.

Villa come into this game on the back of a poor 3-0 loss at Cardiff on Saturday, in a performance in which Sky Sports pundit David Prutton branded ‘awful’.

They never really looked at the races and must change their attitude quickly if they are to have success in this league, and the excitement of the arrival of John Terry has quickly been forgotten as the side look to put in an improved performance.

In their opening day 1-1 draw with Hull they looked better, but still failed to show us the have that all important ability to kill off a game.

The picture isn’t that much better for Reading, with Jaap Stam’s side succumbing to a 2-0 opening day defeat away at QPR, before a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham.

The Fulham result doesn’t look too bad on the face of it, although with Fulham played all but 39 seconds of the game with just 10 men, and Reading still couldn’t finish them off.

Between them, these two have scored two goals in four games, with Reading only managing one goal against ten men for 90 minutes so it is clear both are struggling to hit the back of the net at the minute.

With that in mind, backing a low number of goals in this game looks the way forward to me and that is what I will be doing later tonight.

The Royals have an impressive record at the Madejski Stadium, unbeaten in thirteen games while Aston Villa have a simply awful away record, winning only four of their last 42 games on the road.

Reading to win/Under 2.5 goals at a worthy price of 4/1 has definite potential and I’m happy to get on at those price.

