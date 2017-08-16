24-year-old Spurs star being targeted by Premier League sides, player set to reject move to London rivals

Spurs and Austria defender Kevin Wimmer has emerged as a transfer target for both Crystal Palace and Stoke City, with the Tottenham star set to be allowed to leave should the north London club succeed in their pursuit of Ajax star Davison Sanchez, according to the Sun.

Both Palace and Stoke are eager to bolster their defensive options this summer, with both clubs likely to be involved in a battle at the bottom of the Premier League rather than the top, as per the Mirror.

Wimmer, 24, has been linked with a move to Southampton and West Ham in the past, however it was reported by the Sun that Hammers boss Slaven Bilic was likely to play the player at left-back rather than centre-back, something the player is not so keen on.

As reported by the Mirror, Wimmer’s representative recently revealed that the defender was a target for both Bundesliga and Serie A clubs, however Spurs’ £20M valuation of the player was deemed too much.

Should Wimmer end up leaving Spurs this summer, the north London club will surely be increasing the quality of their squad should they be able to replace the Austrian with Ajax man Sanchez.