Chelsea set to make £50M bid for controversial defender just hours after game on Sunday, player also attracting interest from Man United

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £50M move for Spurs left-back Danny Rose, just hours after the two play each other at Wembley this Sunday, as per the Sun.

Rose, 27, has emerged as one of the Blues’ top targets for the remainder of the summer transfer window, however if they are to land their man, they are going to have to pay as much as £50M to lure the defender away from White Hart Lane, according to the Sun.

Rose, who has been injured since January after the England star suffered a serious knee injury, came out and criticised the club’s wage policies and lack of transfer activity earlier this week as reported by the Sun, however it is believed that Spurs are yet indicate whether they are willing to sell the defender or not.

Rose has also emerged as a target for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, however seeing as Rose is set to be out until after the international break in a few weeks time, his injury may have come as a blessing in disguise to Spurs, as it may well mean he won’t be able to secure a move away from the club, at least for this summer, report the Sun.

Should Rose end up leaving Spurs in pursuit of a move to the Blues, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of fee the player commands from the west London club.