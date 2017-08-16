Chelsea target to demand £150,000-a-week should Blues move materialise, player looking to move in £35M deal

Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to demand wages of around £150,000-a-week from the west London club should a move to the Blues materialise this summer, as written by Goal.

Arsenal are keen to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain at the club beyond this summer, however the Gunners are struggling to meet the England international’s wage demands, with the player set to be out of contract next summer should the midfielder not agree an extension with Arsene Wenger’s side, as per Goal.

These reports have lead to Chelsea emerging as the club that are most likely to take advantage of this situation, however it is reported by Goal that the player is set to command a fee of £35M should he move to Stamford Bridge.

Should Chamberlain’s wage demands be met, he will see his current £65,000-a-week wages go up by more than double as he looks to become one of the Blues’ highest earners, however it is believed by Goal that the Gunners star’s wage demands could decrease should negotiations carry on.

Chelsea are in need of players for their Premier League clash with London rivals Spurs this weekend, as both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were sent off in Antonio Conte’s side’s 3-2 opening day loss to minnows Burnley last Saturday.

Should a move to Chelsea materialise for Oxlade-Chamberlain, it’ll be interesting to see if the midfielder lowers his wage demands in order to secure a move to the Blues.