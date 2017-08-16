Man City star set to command £18M fee should player leave club, Inter Milan move reportedly on the cards

Manchester City are willing to let France international Eliaquim Mangala leave the club this summer, however the club have also stated that they would not be willing to sell Argentine Nicolas Otamendi, as per the Express.

Mangala has found himself out-of-favour at City having spent last season out on loan at Spanish side Villarreal, and City representatives have reportedly already met with officials from Inter Milan, however the two sides are yet to agree a fee, according to the Express.

As reported by the Express, City have set an £18M asking price on the head of Frenchman Mangala, which significantly less than they what paid to sign the defender from Porto in 2015, which could prove to be a stumbling block in any move regarding the player.

Mangala featured fairly often for Pep Guardiola’s side during pre-season, and played in City’s 1-0 friendly loss to Girona in Spain yesterday, alongside fellow Inter target Otamendi.

Should Mangala’s asking price be met by Serie A side Inter, it’ll be interesting to see if City target another centre-back as replacement for the potentially outgoing Frenchman.