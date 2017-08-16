Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland Live Stream – Watch from Hillsborough as Sheff Wed go in search of opening win

Two sides with definite promotion credentials face each other tonight as Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday, while Norwich face QPR in two intriguing ties from the Championship (KO 19:45)

Well known UK brand Bet365 have reported that they have access to a number of live feeds of football matches this season, including games from England’s second tier.

How to watch a Match:

After a fantastic away win at Norwich on Sunday, Sunderland remain on the road as they travel to Sheffield Wednesday later this evening for a game that is the pick of the Championship action this week.

Confidence should be lifted after their win over Norwich and look to be playing Sheffield Wednesday at just the right time after their disappointing start to the season.

Sunderland were not fancied to bounce back straight away to the Premier League and were dismissed by many as potential promotion contenders this season, however just two games in and they are beginning to prove pundits wrong with their brand of football.

A good home draw against Derby on the opening day was followed up with a great win on Sunday and on both occasions they have looked very impressive for parts of the game.

There could be more to come, so who knows, maybe Simon Grayson can get Sunderland to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League – they are going to be fascinating to watch all season.

Sheffield Wednesday are a team expected to be involved in the ‘business end of things come next April following their playoff defeat last season, although their start has been less than inspiring.

The Owls began with an away defeat to Preston, and followed that up with a poor 1-1 draw at home to QPR on Saturday – they are definitely a side looking for a win to kickstart their season.

Sam Winnall scored for Wednesday and should be expected to play in this game, as Wednesday desperately try to figure out just what their best attacking options are, if anything they have too many players to choose from.

Fernando Forestieri will be desperate to return to the starting line up and could play after being left out for internal disciplinary reasons on Saturday.

This may be the right time to travel to Sheffield, with Carlos Carvalhal’s side underperforming in their opening two games.

Sunderland will arrive on a high and look to have every chance of turning up and taking home another three points as they continue their impressive start to life in the Championship, and at 5/2 for the away win look plenty of value.

18+ Country Restrictions Apply. Funded account required to access streams