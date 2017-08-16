Spurs set to beat Man United in race to sign £22M-rated Ligue 1 star as club look to make first summer signing, court hearing could prove stumbling block

Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, who was also a reported target for Manchester United, as per the IB Times.

Aurier’s days with the French club look set to be numbered as Spurs close in on their first signing of the summer, with the player set to find himself short on game time this season following the Ligue 1 side’s signing of Dani Alves from Juventus earlier this summer according to the IB Times.

The rumours surrounding Aurier’s future were fuelled after French news outlet L’Equipe reported that the former French champions were willing to sell the player for a fee of between £18M-£22m, with Goal then reported that the right-back was set to join Jose Mourinho’s Man United on a five-year deal following a verbal agreement between the two.

However, as reported by the IB Times, Aurier has reportedly received a number of offers from numerous clubs this summer, with United’s Premier League rivals Spurs being one of them, with the player now having agreed a five-year deal with the north London side.

Aurier is said to be keen on moving to the Premier League, with the player also attracting interest from Italian duo AC Milan and Juventus this summer as well, according to L‘Equipe.

However, Spurs are set to face a stumbling block in their attempts to land Aurier, as it’s currently unclear whether the player will be allowed entry into the UK due to an ongoing legal issue, report the IB Times.

Should Aurier end up completing a move to Spurs, it’ll be interesting to see if the Ivorian can fill the void left by Kyle Walker following the player’s move to rivals Manchester City.