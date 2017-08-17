Arsenal receive £60M bid from rivals for want-away star, Real Madrid also keen on deal for player

Arsenal have reportedly received a £60M offer from Manchester City for want-away Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez, with Real Madrid also interested in securing a deal for the 28-year-old, as reported by the Daily Star.

The story, which was also reported by Don Balon, states that despite Madrid’s interest in the winger, Premier League side Man City are still in the driving seat in the race to secure the player’s signature.

However, as per the Daily Star, La Liga champions Real have only taken a casual interest in the winger given the Gunners’ refusal to sell to a Premier League rival, with Sanchez refusing to agree a new deal at the club as he enters the last year of his current deal.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal plan to keep Sanchez beyond this summer and make him see out he final year of his current contract at the club, however boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that no progress has been made regarding Sanchez’s Gunners future.

Should Sanchez leave the north London club this summer, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gunners go for as a replacement for the potentially out-going Chilean.