Borussia Dortmund star pictured packing bags as Barcelona move edges closer, £127M deal agreed for wonder-kid as club also look to complete Coutinho deal

Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele has been pictured packing his bags as his proposed move to Barcelona edges closer to completion, according to the Express.

French winger Dembele, 20, has emerged as Barcelona’s primary target to replace Neymar, who recently move to Ligue 1 side PSG for a world-record fee, with the Spanish side also looking to secure a deal for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho this week as well, report the Express.

As reported by the Express, Barcelona could complete deals for both players this week, as reports in Spain suggest that the Catalan side are edging closer and closer to securing a deal to bring Dembele to the club, with the player also pictured packing up his things as he prepared for to swap Germany for Spain.

Dembele has gone AWOL from Dortmund training as he tries to force a move away from the Bundesliga side, with the club finally seeming to have caved in, having suspended the player indefinitely last week. Barca are said to have agreed a £127M deal for the player, which includes a £90M up-front fee along with £37M worth of add-ons that are to be included in the deal, as per the Express.

Should Barcelona complete deals for both Coutinho and Dembele this week, it’ll come as a huge sigh of relief of the Blaugrana faithful, as they look to win their third La Liga title in four years.