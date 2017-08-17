Chelsea have new £73M offer for star rejected, club desperate to keep ahold of 26-year-old Brazilian star

Chelsea have registered a new £73m bid for Juventus and Brazil star Alex Sandro, however the Italian club have rejected the offer as they desperately try to keep ahold of the defender, according to the Daily Star.

The story, which was also reported by Calciomercato, states that offer contained an upfront fee of around £64M, with the other £9M to be paid in add-ons.

Juventus are keen to keep Sandro this summer, as the Turin-based side have already lost defensive stalwarts Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci this summer to PSG and AC Milan respectively, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte eager to sign wing-back in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window, as reported by the Daily Star.

Blues manager Conte has been targeting Sandro the entire summer, and following the west London side’s 3-2 opening day defeat to minnows Burnley last week, Conte it very keen to add more depth to his Chelsea squad, report the Daily Star.

As written by the Daily Star, Chelsea have now made three attempts to bring Sandro to Stamford Bridge, with every offer having been turned down by Juventus for the player, as the Blues now looking to push through a move for the Brazilian, with the transfer window closing in just two weeks.

Should Chelsea finally get their main and land Sandro, it’ll be interesting to see who else the Blues turn their attentions to next as they look to bolster their squad in preparation for their Premier League title defence this season.