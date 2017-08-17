Chelsea told to hand over £40M from Nemanja Matic sale in order to land England star, latest Blues offer set to be £15M short

Leicester City are set to tell Chelsea that the Blues will have to hand over the £40M they receive from selling Nemanja Matic should they wish to secure the signing of England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, as reported by the Telegraph.

Chelsea, who sold Matic to rivals Man United for £40M earlier this summer as per the Express, are set to make another offer for Drinkwater of £25M after the Blues saw their first offer of £15M rejected by the Foxes, according to the Telegraph.

Drinkwater is reportedly interested in swapping the King Power for Stamford Bridge, with Leicester valuing the Englishman at £40M, the same amount Chelsea received for selling Matic, report the Telegraph.

As written by the Telegraph, Drinkwater has four years remaining on his current Foxes contract, with the midfielder also counting as a home-grown player, which proves valuable for clubs competing in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Blues boss Conte is reportedly very eager to add some fresh faces to his Chelsea squad following the London side’s opening defeat to Burnley, as per the Telegraph, and with the Blues set to go into their weekend fixture with Spurs without Cesc Fabregas following the Spaniard’s red card against Burnley, manager Conte is set to be left without many midfield options for his side’s trip to Wembley.

Should Chelsea end up meeting Leicester’s demands and pay the £40M for Drinkwater, it’ll surely be the Foxes who will have got the better end of the deal on this one.