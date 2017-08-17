Italian journalist confirms Tottenham interested in making £27M move for Barcelona star, club set to hijack player’s move to Napoli

Spurs are set hijack Denis Suarez’s move to Serie A side Napoli, as the north London side look set to come in with a £27M bid for the Barcelona midfielder as they aim to complete their first signing of the summer, according to Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano via Twitter.

Spurs are the only Premier League team yet to add to their squad this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side also being linked with a move for Ajax’ Davison Sanchez as well as Suarez, report the Metro.

The Metro also report that Napoli looked to be in the driving seat in the race to secure Suarez’s signature, however late interest from Spurs has threatened the Italian side’s chances of landing the Spaniard.

Suarez has been regarded as a big prospect at the Camp Nou after the midfielder was taken from Manchester City’s academy in 2013, however the midfielder has failed to cement himself a first-team place for the Spanish side, according to the Metro.

A move to Spurs for Suarez would see the player be promised more playing time, something he desires as per the Metro, despite Spurs’ already high number of quality midfielders in their squad.

Signing Suarez would come as a big boost for the north London side, as the player’s brilliant technique and ability to drive with the ball would go a long way to helping Spurs win their first-ever Premier League title, something they came so close to doing last season, when they finished as runners-up to eventual champions Chelsea.