Liverpool braced for latest £118.7M Coutinho offer from Barcelona, Spanish club expected to make fourth approach this week

Barcelona have stepped up their attempts to try and secure a deal for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, with the Spanish club set to offer the Reds £118.7M in their latest bid to pry the Brazilian away from Merseyside, according to Goal.

As per Goal, the Catalan club’s latest offer for 25-year-old Coutinho is an improvement on their most recent bid of £109M, which was turned down by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Coutinho has been singled out by Barca as their number one target this summer following their sale of Neymar to PSG for a world-record fee as reported by Goal, with the Brazilian midfielder having already accepted that his future relies in Spain, with the player set to be offered a five-year deal by Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Despite Liverpool’s unwillingness to sell Coutinho, Barcelona are reportedly confident in securing a deal for Coutinho, with the Spanish side hoping to confirm the signing of the player this week, as written by Goal.

Coutinho scored 13 and assisted seven in 31 league games for Liverpool last season, as the Reds managed to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2014.

Should Barca manage to secure a deal for Coutinho, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who the Reds decide to pursue as a replacement for the Brazilian international.