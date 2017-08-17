Spurs chairman insists 21-year-old star won’t be sold amid Man City and Barcelona interest, club willing to reject £150M for player

Tottenham have told both Barcelona and Manchester City that superstar Dele Alli will not be sold by the club this summer, even for as much as £150M, according to the Sun.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear that Alli, 21, will not be sold at any price amid interest from both Man City and Barca for the midfielder, as per the Sun.

With Neymar being sold for £198M as per the Sun and Kylian Mbappe rumoured to be worth a similar amount, Levy has seen no reason why Alli shouldn’t be seen in a similar bracket, as reported by the Sun.

City and Barca have bee rumoured to be interested in securing a deal for Alli, however Levy has made it abundantly clear that the player will not be sold and that his future remains at White Hart Lane. The Spurs chairman is also prepared to reject any offers for defender Danny Rose from rivals Chelsea, as written by the Sun.

Spurs, who are yet to bring in any players so far this summer, have insisted that they are uninterested in selling any of their tops stars this transfer window, as the club look to build on the impressive season they had last year, report the Sun.

Should Alli remains at Spurs beyond this summer, it’ll be interesting to see if the midfielder can improve on the 18 league goals he managed for the club last season.