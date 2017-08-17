Spurs unwilling to negotiate with rivals over deal for star, club ready to almost double player’s £65,000-a-week wages

Spurs are not expected to enter negotiations with Chelsea for highly-sought-after, 27-year-old left-back Danny Rose, according to the Evening Standard.

Rose, who is currently out of Spurs’ first-team due to a knee injury he suffered in January, has come out and criticised the club’s ambition in recent weeks, and has even suggested that he would be willing to leave the club should a suitable offer come in for him, as per the Evening Standard.

In an interview he gave last week, Rose, who is reportedly on around £65,000-a-week as reported by the Sun, said that “I will make sure I get what I’m worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.”

As written by the Evening Standard, Chelsea are willing to almost double Rose’s current £65,000-a-week wages and offer the England international around £120,000-a-week should he swap Spurs for the Blues, however a deal remains unlikely as Spurs seem to be unwilling to negotiate with Antonio Conte’ side for the player.

Should Rose still be at Spurs come September 1st, it’ll come as a big boost the club as they look to improve on the remarkable second-place finish they manage to achieve in the league last season.