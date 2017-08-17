This England star the only British contender shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year, 4 other PL names make the list

Tottenham’s Harry Kane is the only British representative included in a 24-man shortlist for FIFA Player of the Year award.

Sky Sports revealed on Thursday that the England striker had made the cut having scored 38 goals in all competitions for Spurs last season, grabbing the Premier League golden boot along the way.

Four other Premier League stars also featured. 30-goal striker Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic along with Chelsea-title-winning pair Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante all made the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the award and is shortlisted again following his Champions League and La Liga successes with Real Madrid.

Regulars in Lionel Messi, Manuel Neuer and Neymar all appear on the list with unlikely names in Dani Carvajal and Keylor Navas are also included. All in all, seven Madrid players are named.

A combination of national team coaches, captains, certain selected media and a fan vote will determine who wins the 2017 award.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in London on 23rd October.

Here is the list in full, as named by Sky Sports:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

N’golo Kante (Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Neymar (Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)