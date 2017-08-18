£39m Man United offer still on table, Mourinho £9m short for top target

Man United’s offer for Ivan Perisic reportedly remains on the table but Inter Milan are unlikely to accept such a low bid.

The Mirror reports that United’s £39m offer for Perisic remains on the table, but Inter are unlikely to consider anything below their £48m valuation.

While this makes it very clear that United’s interest and intent is to sign Perisic, Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho may have to rip another page out of their United cheque book in order to bring the Croatian winger to Old Trafford.

Perisic impressed during the the 2016 European Championship with Croatia notching two goals and an assist in the tournament, a continuation of his fine form with Inter last season.

Last year saw Perisic make 36 appearances for the Italian giants in which he he scored a total of 11 goals and created a total of 61 chances for his team. To have a look at a full breakdown of Perisic’s statistics you can visit his Squawka breakdown page here.

With United thus far often having to resort to playing strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in wide positions, Perisic could be the final piece in Mourinho’s team looking to challenge for the title this year.