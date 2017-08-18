Arsenal ace arrives at airport in Spain to complete £10m exit, £34m man blocked from exit

Arsenal defender Gabriel has landed in Valencia ahead of his reported £10m move from Arsenal as the clear-out at the Emirates begins.

Having failed to entirely convince since his move from Villarreal in 2015, the 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal in the past few months.

With Rob Holding, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and even Nacho Monreal moving ahead of him in Arsene Wenger’s plans at the back, an exit seems to be the most sensible solution for both parties as the Gunners continue to try and cut their wage bill.

As reported by The Sun, Gabriel has now landed in Spain and will complete his move this weekend in a deal said to be worth £10m, while Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy and Lucas Perez could be next.

Meanwhile, The Sun also claim that Skhodran Mustafi is open to the idea of leaving north London, with Inter keen on taking him to Italy.

The German international only joined Arsenal 12 months ago in a £34m move from Valencia, and so it would be a major shock to see him move on so soon after a decent start to life at the Emirates.

Having now moved to a back three, Wenger will surely want to keep Mustafi at all costs, and it’s added in the report that Arsenal have no intention of selling him, especially when viewed alongside Gabriel’s exit.

Time will tell if that’s enough to deter Inter from making a late move with just a fortnight to go in the window, but it’s arguably a concern either way if the suggestion that Mustafi is open to the idea of leaving is true.