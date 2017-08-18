Burton v Birmingham Live Stream – Watch Friday Night Game from Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion face a difficult looking match against Birmingham City this evening from the Pirelli Stadium, which kicks off the weekend Championship fixtures (KO 19:45).

With live streaming becoming ever popular, Bet365 reported this week that they have live feeds for customers and fans to watch a number of games online through their website, the brand reports.

How to watch a Match:

Burton Albion have not had the best start to their Championship campaign, losing all three of their games so far, and Nigel Clough already looks on his way to having a tough, long season as manager.

Burton are sat at the foot of the table and to make things worse for them, they have only managed to score one goal so far in their three league games.

It was always expected to be a tough season for them, they lack the financial muscle to compete with the big boys, but they desperately need a change of luck to make themselves competitive.

Birmingham have started the season with a mixed bag, the are 11th in the table after one win, one draw and one defeat, with Harry Redknapp eager to get a decent run together to push the side up the Championship table.

Their defeat came on the opening day meaning they are undefeated in their last two league games. They haven’t done anything to wow us just yet, but I believe they are capable of going to struggling Burton and taking home all three points.

Despite sitting in a much better position, Birmingham have had similar goal scoring problems to Burton. They have scored just two goals, both coming in the same game so they have failed to hit the net in two of their first three games.

That will worry manager Harry Redknapp, although they have had tough luck with injuries as their main two strikers Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz have both been missing.

Jutkiewicz came on for his first 45 minutes of the season on Tuesday night and Redknapp will be hoping he can return fit and hungry for goals, which his side is in desperate need of.

Burton have a decent record against Birmingham in recent times, having beaten them convincingly home and away last season, although this one looks like a fixture in which the away side will be looking for a result.

Despite their goal scoring worries, Birmingham still have the quality to condemn Burton to their fourth successive league defeat and at prices of 6/4 on the away look a decent looking punt.

This game looks set up to be a low scoring, tight game in which both teams will need to take any chances they get, however Birmingham look the ones who will come out on top for me.

Get on the away win, and another win for Harry Redknapp’s side.

18+ Country Restrictions Apply. Funded account required to access streams.