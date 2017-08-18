Chelsea rebel attacks PL champions as club demand £35m+ for dream move

Diego Costa has slammed Chelsea for demanding an extortionate fee that Atletico Madrid simply can’t afford to reunite him with the capital club.

Another day, another scathing comment from the Spanish international regarding his current employers Chelsea. Today’s comments come from an interview the striker conducted with ESPN Brazil over FaceTime.

Talking to ESPN Brazil, Costa stated: “My agent said that Chelsea want something that Atletico can’t get near. Atletico is a team growing every year, a big team, but they can’t pay an extraordinary amount.”

The striker went on to vent his frustration, noting: “It won’t be the same as before [between him and Conte], and we don’t know if the fight for the position will be fair.”

Earlier this week, Chelsea stated that Costa should honour his contract and continue to serve and fulfill his time at Stamford Bridge with a separate ESPN report noting that Costa had been fined. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail note that the amount being offered by Atletico exceeds the £35m spent by Chelsea three years ago to sign him.

However, this is a man who bullies defenders for fun. A man who once washed out his own eyelids with Lucozade. (No, really – he actually did, see below.) How can Chelsea really expect a character such as Costa to honor his contract at a time like this? Costa is playing up to his life as a captive and is doing everything in his power to force a move out of Chelsea.

If Conte is a manager that you wouldn’t like to get on the wrong side of then in Costa he has his perfect match. But it remains to be seen which of these intimidating figures will triumph from this summer’s transfer saga.