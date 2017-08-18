German giants offer all 16+ fans free beer at Bundesliga opener in monster round

Schalke have won the hearts of all football fans across the globe with their offer of a free beer to every fan, over the age of 16, at tomorrow’s Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig.

FourFourTwo reports that Schalke fans who are 16 or above and attend the home fixture this weekend will be offered a free pint to enjoy the game with. With an average attendance of 60,000 last season, that’s one hell of a round!

The German outfit finished in a disappointing 10th place in the table last season and have failed to secure any big name signings this summer unless you count Yevhen Konoplayanka – try saying that after your free pint.

The club has also struggled to hold down a long-term manager since 2014 with as many coaches in as many years. We’re starting to sense that this is an elaborate plan to distract fans from the clubs woes, but who’s really complaining.

At 16 in England the closest you’re going to get to a free beer is nicking one of your Dad’s Stella’s from the fridge while he’s fallen asleep watching Top Gear re-runs on Dave. In conclusion, we’re very jealous. English sides please take note.