Liverpool injury news: Anxious wait as pair skip training ahead of Palace clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be without key pair Emre Can and Sadio Mane this weekend for their clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Ben Dinnery, a freelance injury analyst, has addressed the latest suggestions after neither Can nor Mane were seen at training on Thursday, as seen in the tweet below. However, he did suggest that unless the Reds confirm otherwise, both should be at Klopp’s disposal.

For those asking [which is a lot…] Mane and Can rumours stem from neither being pictured with the first-team in training yesterday….. — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 18, 2017

Nothing official at this stage to tell me otherwise — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 18, 2017

With such a heavy fixture list given their Champions League qualifiers, it may well be a case of resting the pair with a view of ensuring that they’re available for selection on Saturday.

However, depending on whether it’s early-season fatigue or actual knocks, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll be available as Liverpool go in search of all three points after their disappointing draw with Watford last time out.

With Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana already sidelined through injury, Klopp can ill-afford to lose any more key players for however short a period it may be. Nevertheless, the German tactician also needs to be sensible and rotate to avoid further fitness issues with his players.

Meanwhile, as reported by Sky Sports, Klopp did suggest that Daniel Sturridge could be in line to feature which could be a timely boost.

“Daniel, yes I would say. He played a part in a full session but always after injuries you have to wait to see how the player has reacted.”