Man Utd chief in last-ditch attempt to seal signing of top £48m-rated Mourinho target

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward has reportedly met with the agent of Inter winger Ivan Perisic in a bid to reach a last-minute deal for the Croatian international.

Perisic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for weeks, but as of yet no agreement has been reached between the two parties, with the Italian giants keen to keep him.

According to The Mirror though, discussions are ongoing as Woodward does his best to try and reach a deal, although the biggest obstacle facing Man Utd seems to be their valuation and the asking price.

It’s claimed in the report that the Red Devils are offering £39m for the 29-year-old, while Inter continue to hold out for £48m.

In turn, it has led to a deadlock in negotiations and a frustrating wait for a player who many United fans would consider as the last piece needed in Jose Mourinho’s side, but Woodward will seemingly now try and make a fresh breakthrough.

Having already brought in Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku this summer, Mourinho has strengthened the core of his side. Now, it looks as though an out-and-out wide man is on his shortlist to offer real width and quality on the wings.

Perisic has shown for both Inter and Croatia that he offers, goals, assists, pace, movement and a strong work ethic, and so it’s no real surprise that Mourinho is so keen to take him to Man Utd before the deadline passes.