Mauricio Pochettino reveals how many new Tottenham signings he wants in next two weeks

With just two weeks to go in the summer transfer window, time is running out for Tottenham to do their business and strengthen their squad.

As of yet, not a single player has arrived, although The Guardian claim that Davinson Sanchez could be the first after a £42m fee was agreed with Ajax for the 21-year-old defender.

That’s far from job done for Mauricio Pochettino though it seems, as he was talking transfers on Friday as his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

As seen in the tweet below from Spurs ESPN FC correspondent Dan Kilpatrick, the Argentine tactician revealed that he wants four new faces to bolster his squad before the end of the month. Naturally, he is fully aware that it won’t easy, but he remains hopeful.

#thfc Pochettino says he wants to sign 4 players before the transfer deadline. "I want four players. It's possible yes but it's not easy." — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 18, 2017

It remains to be seen who the other three signings will be, provided that all goes well with Sanchez’s arrival in the coming days, but after losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City last month, the wait has gone on to see who moves in the opposite direction and arrives at the club.

With their rivals spending big sums of money around them, Tottenham will hope that even though their spending is likely to be much more reserved, it will result in them still being able to compete at the top of the Premier League table.