Tottenham suffer another major contract setback, indispensable ace sees talks stall

Toby Alderweireld’s contract negotiations appear to be the next stumbling block in what has been a frustrating transfer window for Tottenham.

While news of a possible deal being reached between defender Davinson Sanchez and Tottenham will be long awaited music to the ears of Spurs fans this morning, the frustration will not disappear completely.

The Daily Mail have reported that Alderweireld’s contract negotiations have halted as the defender wants parity with the top earners at the club.

With Alderweireld currently on a £50,000 per-week deal, the report claims that stars such as Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane are on deals worth £110,000 per-week.

The Belgian defender has become an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s backline in recent seasons since his arrival from Atletico Madrid and Alderweireld now appears to want this to be mirrored in his wages.

With the loss of Kyle Walker to Man City this year and the uncertainty surrounding Danny Rose’s future at the club, Alderweireld will now be seen as important as ever by Spurs fans moving forward.

With the need for a top-class centre-half amongst so many clubs in Europe’s elite emerging this summer there’s sure to be a few clubs glancing at Alderweireld following this news. One can only hope for the sake of Spurs fans that a new contract extension is negotiated swiftly to avoid throwing the 28-year-old’s future into jeopardy.