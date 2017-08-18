Watch: Antonio Conte can’t stop laughing as Sky Sports reporter repeats Costa quote

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is under pressure by all accounts at the start of the new season, but you couldn’t tell on Friday afternoon.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s clash with Tottenham, it didn’t take long before the focus was switched to Diego Costa.

The Chelsea striker is still in Brazil as he continues to wait for an exit from Stamford Bridge, and told the Daily Mail last week how he feels as though the Premier League champions are treating him “like a criminal”.

Conte loved that quote, as seen in the video below, as he couldn’t stop laughing when hearing it before insisting that he has to laugh about it as the war of words between the pair continues.

It seems the only solution will be to allow Costa to leave and get his desired move back to former club Atletico Madrid, but with just a fortnight to go in the summer transfer window, he’s running out of time to escape west London.