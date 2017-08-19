AC Milan transfer news: €25m bid accepted as saga nears end, €18m exit in jeopardy

AC Milan have reportedly seen Fiorentina accept their offer for striker Nikola Kalinic, which will see him arrive on loan with an obligation to buy.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to join the Rossoneri for weeks, with Vincenzo Montella still requiring an additional forward to complete his squad.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of further additions, but as reported by Sky Sport Italia, Kalinic will arrive for an initial €5m loan fee, with Milan set to pay a further €20m to make it a permanent move at the end of the season.

It’s added that Kalinic is expected to undergo his medical on either Monday or Tuesday before signing his new contract and becoming a Milan player before the end of next week.

Should the move now go through as expected, the Croatian international would become the 11th summer signing for the Italian giants, as expectations are now raised significantly this season.

It’s not all good news though, as Sky go on to add in their report that M’Baye Niang’s proposed €18m exit to join Spartak Moscow is in real doubt.

Despite being expected to undergo his medical with the Russian outfit last week, having been offered €3m-a-year over four years, he has had doubts over a move to Moscow and is instead considering his options.

Torino are still keen on the winger, although they’re only willing to bid €12m for him which may not be enough to convince Milan to sell to them, which in turn also opens up the possibility that he could stay at the San Siro.

Time will tell what deal is done for Niang as he seems to be available this summer having failed to live up to the expectations around him, and ideally Milan will want to push through that Spartak move in order to recoup a more than respectable fee for him.