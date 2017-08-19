Angry Liverpool face new Barcelona strategy, £119m bid won’t be the last

Liverpool reportedly rejected Barcelona’s latest offer of £119m for Philippe Coutinho, but while the make-up of the bid has angered them, it’s still not over.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of speculation of a move to the Nou Camp all summer and is currently sidelined with a back injury having also handed in a transfer request.

Despite his desire to leave, Liverpool’s stance hasn’t changed as they remain resolute in their bid to keep him. According to The Mirror, a £119m bid was made by Barca for the Brazilian playmaker, although it’s not quite what it seems.

The report goes on to add that the offer was made up of an initial £80m, with the rest coming in improbable performance-related bonuses.

It seems that Barcelona don’t have the money to pay up front, despite selling Neymar for a world-record transfer fee earlier this month, while Liverpool are still adamant that Coutinho is going nowhere.

However, Mundo Deportivo insist that the Catalan giants are ready to be patient and will even wait until deadline day to get their top target.

Having now had three bids rejected, it still looks highly unlikely that they’ll land their preferred option. Nevertheless, they believe that Liverpool will eventually fold, much like they did with Luis Suarez before his move to the Nou Camp.

With Coutinho set to sit out this weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, and he remains a major doubt to face Hoffenheim in the second leg of their Champions League playoff clash next week, it seems that the most sensible resolution for all parties is to let him leave.

Liverpool aren’t budging though, as they seemingly fully intend on keeping hold of one of their most important players, even if he is keen to move on.