Chelsea boss gives go-ahead for club to sign £25M-rated Italy star, player keen on Stamford Bridge switch

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given the club the green-light to go through with the signing of £25M-rated Italy and Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, Serie A side Inter are willing to sell Candreva should their £25M valuation of the midfielder be met, with the player reportedly keen on swapping the San Siro for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are very keen to bolster their squad before the window shuts on August 31st report the Mirror, with the London side also looking at Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater as well as Candreva this summer.

Chelsea manager Conte has given fans assurances that the club are working hard in the transfer market as they reportedly close in on several of their targets, as reported by the Mirror.

Alex Sandro and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also emerged as targets for the Blues, who’s lack of squad depth was exposed in their opening day 3-2 defeat to minnows Burnley last week.

Should Chelsea manage to sign Candreva, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Italian can secure a first-team place on the Blues’ right hand side, with the winger set to compete with Pedro and Victor Moses for a place in Conte’s starting line-up.