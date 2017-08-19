Chelsea could face £20M hit over star, Spanish side only willing to fork out £30M for £50M forward

Chelsea could be set to suffer a £20M hit over star striker Diego Costa, with Spanish club Atletico Madrid only willing to pay £30M for Costa, who is valued by the Blues at £50M, according to the Sun.

As per the Sun, Spain international Costa still has a house in the Spanish capital, with the player due to fly out there next week as he looks to force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Costa, who has threatened the London side by hinting he could involve his lawyers after being fined multiple times for failing to show up to training, has recently gone AWOL, with the forward residing in his family home back in Brazil, report the Sun.

When asked about his situation, Costa said that “My destination is already set. I must return to Atletico Madrid next season. It turns out there is the impasse that Chelsea does not want to release me.”

Atleti are set to make the Blues sweat for the remainder of the transfer window, with Diego Simeone’s side knowing that Costa valuation is decreasing with every development in the player’s transfer saga, as reported by the Sun.

Should Chelsea cave in and end up selling Costa for £30M, it’ll be interesting to see who the club go for as boss Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad before the window shuts on August 31st.