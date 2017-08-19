Chelsea fail with £63M move for 26-goal forward, side unwilling to sell unless £88M release clause is met

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has failed with a £63M approach for Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti, with the Serie A side unwilling to sell the player unless his £88M release clause is met, according to the Sun.

Italian forward Belotti has, as per the Sun, been a long term target for the Blues, with boss Conte keen to bring his Italian patriot to the Premier League and play for the west London club.

Chelsea reportedly made a £63M offer for the striker, who scored 26 goals in 35 league games for Torino last season, however the Serie A side rejected the offer, as reported by the Metro, with the club unwilling to sell unless the player’s £88M release clause is met.

Belotti’s fine form for Torino last season saw him earn a call-up to the Italian national team, with the forward having scored four for the Azzuri, including a hat-trick against Liechtenstein.

Chelsea boss Conte is reportedly eager to bolster his squad during the remaining weeks of the transfer window, with current striker Diego Costa looking to leave the club after going AWOL, report the Sun.

Should Chelsea give up on their pursuit of Belotti, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who the Blues turn their attention to, as Conte looks to add to the depth of his squad before the window shuts on August 31st.