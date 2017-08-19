Chelsea team news: Key ace returns, £40m signing set for debut but doubts over star man

Chelsea take on Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday in an early crunch clash for Antonio Conte’s side, and they’ve got mixed team news.

The Premier League champions are under pressure after their opening-day loss to Burnley, with Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas set to miss out against Spurs through suspension after both being sent off.

In turn, Conte could do with all the good news he can get, and one boost comes courtesy of Victor Moses who will be available for selection again after missing out on last weekend due to suspension, as noted by injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below.

Meanwhile, midfield ace Tiemoue Bakayoko could be in line to make his debut for Chelsea following his reported £40m move to Stamford Bridge this summer, as noted by BBC Sport.

The French international hasn’t been able to gain full fitness as of yet having carried over an injury he suffered last season while still with Monaco, and so Conte will undoubtedly be careful with him moving forward.

While he’ll be keen to integrate him into the starting line-up sooner rather than later, he won’t want to risk another setback and so it remains to be seen whether or not Bakayoko comes off the bench to make his debut, although he is available for selection now.

And finally, there are still question marks over Alvaro Morata despite the Spaniard making a big impact off the bench against Burnley.

Having scored on his debut and almost bagging a brace, he’ll be pushing for more minutes. However, it seems as though he’s still lacking full match fitness, and given it’s Conte, it’s unlikely he’ll break into the starting XI until he can prove that he’s in peak condition.