Embarrassing claims over new €40m Barcelona signing’s shirt sales

When a big-money signing arrives at a club, shirt sales usually go through the roof. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Barcelona and Paulinho.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived at the Nou Camp this month in a €40m move from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, as reported by Goal.com, but the report goes on to suggest that he hasn’t quite had the impact expected with shirt sales.

It’s claimed in the report that a Paulinho No.15 shirt is nowhere to be found in the official team store at the stadium, which is of course dominated by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other high-profile stars. To add further insult to injury though, Goal claim that although fans have the option for asking for a personalised Paulinho shirt, employees at the store conceded that no one has asked for one.

If true, that’s pretty harsh as you’d think that there would be some fans who were happy with the signing of Paulinho who has had a fairly decent career for club and country so far.

However, the 29-year-old simply hasn’t created the buzz needed at a club like Barcelona, who after also seeing Neymar leave this month, will likely see a drop in revenue from shirt sales unless they can land a marquee name before the transfer deadline at the end of this month.