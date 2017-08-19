Sunderland v Leeds Live Stream – What Time is Kick Off & TV Guide

Two clubs with the biggest followings in the Championship meet later this evening as Sunderland take on Leeds Utd (KO 17:30).

With live streaming becoming favoured among many in the UK to watch football matches, Bet365 announced this week that they have live feeds for customers to watch games online through their website, the brand reports.

How to watch a Match:

We should be in for a intriguing match up between two sides with genuine Premier League pedigree as the cameras come to Wearside as Sunderland take on Leeds Utd.

The atmosphere should be electric – Both Sunderland and Leeds have started their Championship seasons pretty well, picking up a win and two draws from their opening three games.

The one stat that both will be happy with is that they are unbeaten so far, and that is something expected to remain even after they have played each other on Saturday.

Both teams are hard to beat, and have a good mixture of attacking flair and defensive stability and have made good starts to their Championship campaigns, with definite early potential to push for promotion this season.

Simon Grayson has made decent signings to bring a few new faces in at Wearside, with Lewis Grabban Aiden McGeady & James Vaughan all making significant contributions in recent matches.

Josh Maja will be out for around 5 weeks after surgery on a knee injury it has been reported this morning.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen will be hopeful that Chris Wood, last season’s Championship top goalscorer with 27 goals can fire Leeds to a result.

Matthew Pennington and right-back Gaetano Berardi will once again miss out for the Yorkshire side, while Liam Cooper could return to the starting line up having missed the midweek draw with Fulham.

As regards to match outcome, with both teams having drawn two of their first three games, that seems the sensible place to start here.

Leeds have enough about them defensively to keep Sunderland at bay and being away from home the Lilywhites would take a draw if offered it now.

They will try to make the game a cagey affair and while both teams have the ability to score goals, both have also have looked defensively solid this season so far.

This game will end up being a tactical battle and the draw looks the most appealing at a price of 5/2.

Leeds won’t play for a draw, but if they have one with 20 minutes left in the game, they won’t do anything to risk losing their point.

Both these two teams will cancel each other out and take home a point each, which would probably suit supporters of both.

There’s plenty to play for, with both looking to come away from the match with a decent result – it could be a cracker.

18+ Country Restriction Apply. Funded account required.