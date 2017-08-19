Swansea City vs Man Utd: Team news, how to watch and predicted XIs

Man Utd will look to pick up from where they left off last weekend as they travel to Swansea City hoping to secure all three points.

Jose Mourinho’s side received plenty of praise for their display in a 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford, with summer signings Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku wasting no time to impress their new supporters.

It remains to be seen whether or not they can now add consistency to that and perform every week to ensure that Man Utd are genuine title contenders, but in truth it’s far too early to be talking about that as Mourinho will merely be focused on making a strong start to the campaign.

It won’t be easy though, as Swansea have only lost three of their 14 home games against Man Utd, while they’ve won nine of their 20 Premier League outings since Paul Clement took charge. In contrast, United’s away form has been poor dating back to last season, as they’re without a win in their last four.

Team news

Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo all remain sidelined through injury, while summer signing Victor Lindelof could be left out of the squad again after being omitted by Mourinho last weekend as he continues to adapt to the English game.

As for the hosts, Fernando Llorente is back in training but won’t be fit for this one, while Leon Britton continues to struggle with a back injury. In turn, summer signing Roque Mesa could make his debut for the Swans with Clement hopeful of pulling off a shock.

Where to watch: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Predicted line-ups:

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Britton, Fer, Carroll; Routledge, Ayew, Abraham.

Man Utd: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Blind; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.