Tottenham on course to land second summer signing to follow £42m new recruit

Tottenham are reportedly hopeful that they can conclude a deal for Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, which is tipped to be worth around £9m.

It’s been a quiet summer for Spurs despite losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City last month, with Mauricio Pochettino biding his time in the transfer market.

As reported by The Guardian, they finally ended the wait for a new signing with the addition of defender Davinson Sanchez for a club-record fee of £42m from Ajax, and now they could be set to bolster their backline further with the signing of Foyth.

It’s claimed that Tottenham have firmed up their interest in the 19-year-old, and are hopeful that they can wrap up a deal worth £9m for the promising youngster.

However, it’s noted that they’ll have to fend off interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Inter, and so the Argentine U20 international is undoubtedly a man in demand this summer with just under two weeks to go until the deadline passes.

While Sanchez impressed many with his form for Ajax last season, particularly in their run to the Europa League final, there are still arguably question marks over him and certainly Foyth as Tottenham have opted to add more youth to their squad rather than going for established individuals.

Pochettino’s track record of developing young players can’t be questioned as evidenced by his current Tottenham side, but there are still likely to be a few reservations even though Spurs are now stepping up their activity in the window.