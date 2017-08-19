(Watch) Arsenal suffer setback as new Stoke City man Jese scores on debut to give Potters lead

Arsenal suffered an early 2nd half setback in their Premier League match against Stoke this weekend, as new Potters signing Jese Rodriguez scored on his debut to give Mark Hughes’ side the lead.

Jese, who signed on loan from PSG earlier this week, was put through by Saido Berahino before cooly slotting past Petr Cech with his weaker left foot.

With finishing like that, it’s hard to see why both Real Madrid and PSG were willing to let Jese leave their clubs in the past.