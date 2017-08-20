£30m Man United and Tottenham target hints at which club he wants to join on social media

Manchester United and Tottenham target Serge Aurier has liked a photo on Instagram depicting him wearing a Spurs home shirt, maybe indicating which club he’d prefer to join.

Aurier know as “crazychild93” on Instagram just like this picture I made of him in a spurs kit. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/LhwHTsEf2e — COYS EDITS (@COYSEDITS) August 19, 2017

Known as “crazychild93”, the PSG full-back ‘hearted’ @COYSEDITS’ post on Saturday morning with the aforementioned profile laying claim to the photo on twitter .

The defender had reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester United earlier this month, according to The Metro before L’Equipe claimed Spurs had reached an agreement with the player a few days later. In neither case had a transfer fee been agreed.

Aurier has been branded as somewhat of a menace over the past few years after numerous misbehaviour instances have lowered his reputation.

He was banned from entering the UK last November when PSG travelled to London for their Champions League tie with Arsenal after receiving a two-month suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer, per BBC Sport.

The Daily Star quoted the 24-year-old to be worth around £16m, although this could rise to £30m by the time pen is put to paper.

Whether this news is an indication of his intentions or just a simple ‘like’, the tale takes another twist in what is building up to be a climatic transfer manoeuvre for the Ivory Coast international.