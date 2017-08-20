Arsenal dealt enormous blow in pursuit of 20-year-old wonder-kid, player set to sign new Real Madrid deal with £456M release-clause

Arsenal are set to be dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of 21-year-old Real Madris starlet Marcos Asensio, after news emerged that the player is set to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, with the player’s deal set to include a monstrous £456M release-clause, according to Marca.

Asensio performances in Madrid’s recent matches, which include a fantastic game against rivals Barcelona, are set to see him earn a new contract at the Bernabeu after attracting interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs, report Marca.

As reported by Marca, Asensio’s current deal is set to run out in 2022, with it also containing a release clause of £321M, which club president Florentino Perez wants to increase due to the current state of the transfer market.

Madrid are keen to give Asensio a deal that is on the same level as fellow stars Toni Kroos, Luka Modrid and Dani Ceballos, as all three contain release clauses of £458M in their contracts, something that is only bettered by Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, as written by Marca.

Arsenal had been interested in 21-year-old Asensio this summer according to the Sun, however with this news emerging, it seems Arsenal’s hopes of signing Asensio are now dead.

Following the news about Asensio’s new deal, it’ll be interesting to see who Arsenal target next as they look to bolster their squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31st.