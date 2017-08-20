Arsenal injury news: Wenger hints at huge boost for Liverpool clash

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that he expects Alexis Sanchez to be available for selection next weekend against Liverpool.

The Gunners travel to Anfield on Sunday for a hugely important encounter, as they look to put the disappointment of losing to Stoke City behind them.

Having started with a shaky yet thrilling win over Leicester City, Arsenal aren’t quite convincing yet, and they’ll hope that a big result against Jurgen Klopp’s side will help kick-start their campaign.

Sanchez has missed both games so far with an abdominal injury, but Wenger has suggested that barring any setbacks this week, the 28-year-old will be available for the trip to Merseyside.

“If all goes well through the week, he should be available to be selected for the next game, yes,” Wenger told reporters, as noted by ESPN.

That will be a major positive for Arsenal and their supporters, as although question marks remain over Sanchez’s future at the club given he has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, there is no denying how important he still is to them.

Having scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions last season, Arsenal will hope that any distractions over his future can be put aside and he can help his teammates pick up a win at Anfield.