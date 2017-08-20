Barcelona icon drops shock admission, could end 21-year association

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has revealed that for the first time in his career, he’s considering his options away from the Nou Camp.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career with the Catalan giants, joining them way back in 1996 as a youth team player.

Since then, he’s made almost 700 appearances for the senior side in total, won eight La Liga titles, the Champions League four times, the Club World Cup three times and has a whole host of individual accolades to go with it as well as incredible success at international level with Spain.

In turn, seeing Iniesta leave Barcelona would be heartbreaking for most given what he means to the club and what they mean to him, but it seems current circumstances in his career are making him consider what’s the best option for him.

“Right now, I have still not signed a new contract,” he told El Pais. “I have felt many strange feelings for the first time, but I think this may be normal.

“This is a scenario that, probably three years ago, I could never have imagined.

“Let’s say that I am considering my future when I didn’t do it before.”

The Telegraph note that the potential arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool could also have a knock-on effect for Iniesta, with the Brazilian playmaker set to be the subject of a fresh £120m offer.

Coutinho will be seen as the long-term replacement for Iniesta regardless of whether or not there’s a spot to be filled following Neymar’s exit, but it remains to be seen whether or not the legendary stalwart sticks around for a little while longer to allow there to be a smooth transitional period.