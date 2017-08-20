Chelsea set to splash £80M on Premier League duo, manager Conte faces race against time to bolster squad before window shuts

Chelsea are set to go after Spurs defender Danny Rose and Swansea forward Fernando Llorente, as Blues manager Antonio Conte faces a race against time to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31st, as reported by the Daily Mail.

With current back-up striker Michy Batshuayi being unable to deliver what boss Conte requires, the Belgian international looks as out of place as ever according to the Daily Mail, with Swans target man Fernando Llorente being lined up by the Premier League champions, with the Welsh side set to demand £30M for the Spaniard, report the Metro.

Chelsea are also after Spurs’ Danny Rose, as the Daily Mail writing that a deal for the player would be very difficult to negotiate, with the Sun reporting that the Blues are set to make a £50M offer for the England international this summer as they attempt to make quality additions to their squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31st.

Should Chelsea manage to get deals for both Llorente and Rose over the line before the window closes this summer, it’ll surely lead to some football fans having Chelsea down as their favourites to lift the Premier League title this season.