Liverpool given boost as Spanish football journalist slams ‘false claims’ on £130m superstar, says club ready to withdraw

Posted by
Liverpool given boost as Spanish football journalist slams ‘false claims’ on £130m superstar, says club ready to withdraw

Renowned Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has refuted claims that Barcelona plan to meet with Liverpool after the Champions League draw to try and strike a deal for target Philippe Coutinho.

Sky Sports reported on Friday that Liverpool had rejected a £113m third bid from the La Liga outfit.

He tweeted on Sunday that, contrary to “Catalan press” coverage, Liverpool had not rejected the bid on the basis of contract clauses.

Balague also states that Barcelona would have trouble approaching the Merseyside club after the draw anyway, as Liverpool are planning to send their secretary and club ambassador to the event.

 

The Champions League draw is scheduled to take play in Monaco on the 24th August.

Balague claims that if their recent bid for Coutinho still remains rejected or ignored by 7pm on Sunday, Barcelona will withdraw it totally. The Express claimed on Sunday that Ernesto Valverde’s side are set to offer £130m for the midfielder.

Coutinho has missed both of Liverpool’s opening two Premier League games and the Champions League Play-off first leg qualifier against Hoffenheim.

The Barcelona saga might well be coming to a close soon but Liverpool’s troubles won’t be as the unsettled Brazilian has the Anfield spotlight remains sternly fixed on the 25-year-old.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top