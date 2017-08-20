Liverpool injury news: Huge blow for Klopp, possible four-month layoff for key man

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been dealt a blow as it’s claimed that Adam Lallana will be sidelined until December.

The 29-year-old had initially been sidelined for a couple of months, as per The Guardian, with a thigh injury, which was a big enough setback in itself giving the timing right at the start of the new campaign.

With Philippe Coutinho sidelined with a ‘back injury’ amid ongoing speculation over his future at Liverpool, Klopp would have been hopeful to have Lallana back at his disposal sooner rather than later.

That doesn’t look to be happening though, as respected injury data analyst Ben Dinnery has picked up on a report from The Times, as seen in his tweet below, which suggests that the England international could be ruled out of action until December.

#LFC midfielder could be missing for longer than originally anticipated. The Times report that Lallana "is likely to be out until December." — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 20, 2017

If confirmed by the club, that’s a major setback for them as they will also have Champions League football to contend with, provided that they come through the second leg of their qualifying clash with Hoffenheim with the right result.

In turn, that stretches Klopp’s squad as Coutinho may yet leave with the possibility open until the transfer window closes on August 31, and so not having Lallana available either will mean that the responsibility and pressure will continue to fall on the shoulders of the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to ensure that others aren’t missed.