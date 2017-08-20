Pep Guardiola desperate to land game-changing Man City signing, sensational £400k-a-week on table

Man City are reportedly preparing a stunning £400,000-a-week contract to prise Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal before the transfer deadline.

The 28-year-old’s future at the Emirates is under real scrutiny as with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, he’s been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Arsene Wenger has remained resolute throughout, insisting that Sanchez is going nowhere and the club is willing to see him run down his deal to stay another year.

According to The Sun, City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to seriously test that resolve as the club is set to offer Sanchez a contract worth £400,000-a-week, making him the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The deal will consist of a basic weekly wage of £325,000-a-week, along with £75k-a-week in image rights.

It’s added that Guardiola and City are plotting a £50m bid for the Chilean international before next Thursday, and so Arsenal are set to come under real pressure to keep hold of their talismanic forward who bagged 30 goals and 19 assists last season in all competitions.

Arsenal fans will be worried at this point as aside from the fact that they don’t want to lose their best player, losing him at this stage so late in the window would be disastrous as they have little time to bring in a replacement.

With that in mind, it’s difficult to see them selling now, and for all the money reportedly being put on the table by City, Guardiola may well have to wait another 12 months before welcoming his former Barcelona ace to the Etihad.