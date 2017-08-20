PSG set to sign 18-year-old wonder-kid in £165M move, transfer could cost club £200M+ with player set to be unveiled next week

PSG are set to complete the signing of highly-rated Monaco wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco for a fee of around £165M, with the player set to be unveiled by the club some time next week, according to Mundo Deportivo.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe’s transfer, which would be a world-record fee for a teenager, is set to be announced by both clubs within the next few hours, with the move set to potentially cost the former French champions over £200M due to a number of bonuses included in the deal.

Should the story reported by Mundo Deportivo be true, France international Mbappe is set to sign a deal worth £16.5M-a-year, which works out at around £300,000-a-week.

The situation surrounding Mbappe and his current club Monaco has become even more heated in the past few days, after manager Leonardo Jardim left the 18-year-old out of his matchday squad for the French side’s match against Metz this weekend after the player was sent home from training earlier in the week, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Should PSG manage to complete the deal for Mbappe, it’ll surely lead some football fans to have PSG as their favourites to lift the Champions League this season, following the French side’s completing the world-record signing of Neymar earlier this summer.