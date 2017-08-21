£42m Arsenal and Barcelona target set to refuse new contract, club boss hints at wonderkid exit

European sensation Marco Asensio has said he will not be signing a new deal with Real Madrid if he feels he will be stuck behind Gareth Bale in boss Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order, although admits he’d rather stay in the Spanish capital, so say Diario Gol.

The Express reported on Monday that the 21-year-old is concerned that he did not start in Madrid’s 3-0 win away at Deportivo on Sunday, despite scoring two heroic goals across both legs in the club’s Spanish Super Cup triumph. The Spaniard is considering his future because of this.

The paper claims he feels he is currently on better form than Bale, who was picked ahead of Asensio despite having a sporadic season last year.

The Express say Bale’s future is not totally secure at the Bernabeu with Manchester United admitting their interest in the former Tottenham man.

They report that both Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in attaining the forward’s services, although will probably have to stump up more than Liverpool’s £43m rejected offer, per The Metro.

The Express also report that Zidane has conceded a few players may go through the exit door before the transfer window is up, admitting:

“Nobody has asked me to leave, I want this squad as it is and I hope there won’t be any changes, but until August 31 anything can happen.”

Real Madrid look strong favourites to retain La Liga this season already and, with fierce rivals Barcelona failing to pull up any tree’s so far in the early stages of the season, it may not be too detrimental domestically if Zidane’s outfit were to lose one of these extraordinary players.