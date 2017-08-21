Chelsea and Man Utd miss out on £37.5m Spain international as he insists on staying at Barcelona

Chelsea and Manchester United’s hopes of signing Sergi Roberto this summer look to have ended.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with signing the Spain international throughout the transfer window, with Chelsea believed to be leading the way.

Yet their chances of signing the versatile player look to have ended with the player insisting on honouring his contract with Barcelona, according to the Daily Star.

Roberto scored in last night’s La Liga opener against Real Betis, and stated that he has no plans to leave the Nou Camp.

“I’m happy. [Against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too. I played in my favoured midfield position”, said Roberto.

“I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I’ve scored today and I want to be important. In pre-season I wasn’t starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more”, added Roberto. “I want to continue here and continue like this.”

Roberto is comfortable playing in midfield, at full-back or as a winger. Following Dani Alves’ departure to Juventus last season, Roberto played primarily at right-back.

The player has come through the ranks at Barcelona and is regarded as one of their finest academy products in recent years.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is hoping he can keep the player at the Catalan club. “Of course, I am absolutely counting on him (this season)”, he told Metro.

“In some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player”.

Roerto has made 96 appearances for Barcelona since his debut in 2010.

Chelsea are still believed to be looking at midfield reinforcements after new signing Timoue Bakayoko made his debut in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.