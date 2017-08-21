Chelsea fans ridicule Liverpool legend over bizarre criticism of new signing

Chelsea fans have poured scorn on Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Souness, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Tottenham, accused club record signing Alvaro Morata of not being up to the rigours of the Premier League.

As reported by the Daily Star, Souness said, “Our league is known for being different to most European leagues but top men get around it.”

“They’ll be a top player in any league. Morata has to prove to me that he’s the real deal”, continued Souness.

“Has he got quick, sharp feet that the top strikers have? I’m not sure. Ask me again at Christmas time.”

Chelsea fans wasted little time in laying into Souness on social media. One fan wrote on Reddit, “For all the things you could pick to criticise Morata about he picks his foot speed? If anything that’s one of his strengths given that he’s relatively tall at 6’2″.”

Another Chelsea fan said, “This is just Souness talking nonsense just because he’s ‘not Premier League proven’. Criticising his dribbling ability is ridiculous. Even in the Tottenham match he showed his ability to dribble.”

Souness was accused of being a hypocrite last week after criticising Newcastle’s Jonjo Selvey following a red card against Tottenham.

As reported in the Daily Star, Newcastle fans were furious with his comments.

“Souness coming out saying we need to ditch Shelvey for his red card, hang on what were you renowned for Graeme?” one fan questioned.

Another added, “A bit rich from one of the most brutal midfielders of his generation.”