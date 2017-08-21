Chelsea’s simmering feud continues as Antonio Conte is accused of “moment of madness”

Chelsea’s simmering feud between Diego Costa and manager Antonio Conte shows little sign of ending as the Spain striker continues his exile in Brazil.

The controversial forward has said Conte’s decision to inform him via text message that he was not needed at Chelsea this season as a “moment of madness”.

Costa has been angling for a return to former club Atletico Madrid, since Conte’s text message.

A return to Madrid is complicated by the club’s ban from signing new players until January.

Costa is thought to have been aggrieved by Conte bursting into laughter ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League victory over Tottenham last week, when it was put to him that Costa felt Chelsea have treated him like “a criminal”.

As reported in Four Four Two Costa said, “Conte’s text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful.”

“I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.”

Costa continued, “It’s something that I’m calm about and I’m not worried. I wish them the best, I have no hurt. And I wish that Chelsea find victories, because I continue as a fan. I’ll move on. I will not leave football for a simple message.”

“If something makes me sad about this situation, it’s (the fans’) affection, as they’d always supported me, even during the delicate moments. That crowd! I will take that [affection] with me forever.”

Deapite Atletico’s transfer ban, Costa insists they are the only club he will join.

“I already have in mind where I want to play and I’ve made it very clear,” said Costa. “Spain is a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people. I fell in love with Madrid. There is no better place than there. We have to wait for the right moment.”